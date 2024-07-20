Homestead Advisers Corp Has $107.26 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 342,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 2.5% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $107,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.06.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,396. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

