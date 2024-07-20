Homestead Advisers Corp Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,000 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $50,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citigroup by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $867,599,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,850,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,797,000 after purchasing an additional 223,206 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.14. 8,583,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,301,064. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $59.40. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

