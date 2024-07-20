Homestead Advisers Corp Acquires 11,200 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,241,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after buying an additional 238,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,629,420.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $8,401,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,629,420.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kirk Williams sold 19,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total value of $1,213,360.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,139.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 570,899 shares of company stock worth $35,323,127. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFIN. DA Davidson upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:DFIN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.23. The stock had a trading volume of 153,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,603. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.04 and a 12-month high of $66.23.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $203.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

