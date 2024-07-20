Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 319,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 332,847 shares.The stock last traded at $43.85 and had previously closed at $43.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Hillenbrand Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.44.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hillenbrand news, VP Leo Kulmaczewski purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,400.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $102,192.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,648.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 900 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,400.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,537 shares of company stock worth $278,193. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,885,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,058,000 after acquiring an additional 283,608 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. Balboa Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hillenbrand by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 273,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

