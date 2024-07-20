HI (HI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.34 Million

HI (HI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Over the last week, HI has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $205,482.85 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00010975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,426.12 or 0.99868728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001009 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011831 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006968 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.89 or 0.00075002 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0004846 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $217,327.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

