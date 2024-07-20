Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.020-2.180 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.02-2.18 EPS.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of HXL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.81. 1,451,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 999,697. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.03.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.07.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hexcel

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In related news, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.29 per share, with a total value of $964,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,446 shares in the company, valued at $25,230,353.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine A. Suever purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,060.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.