Hermez Network (HEZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7,130.86

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 20th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $154.03 million and approximately $7,130.86 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.22 or 0.00006257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.17238275 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $20,227.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

