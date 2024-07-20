Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Henry Schein worth $12,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.73.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.