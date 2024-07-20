Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Shares Down 3.2%

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 10,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Hempalta Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.38. The company has a market cap of C$13.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.10.

Hempalta Company Profile

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market.

