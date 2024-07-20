Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Up 3.9%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) was up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.74 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 1,077,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,948,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MOMO shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hello Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $951.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Hello Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 13.38%. Hello Group’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hello Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,274,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,711,000 after acquiring an additional 555,602 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 286,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 183,430 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,277,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 571,840 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hello Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

