Head to Head Review: Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) and Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Augusta Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rio Tinto Group $54.04 billion 1.48 $10.06 billion N/A N/A Augusta Gold N/A N/A $6.66 million ($0.02) -33.38

Rio Tinto Group has higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Rio Tinto Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rio Tinto Group and Augusta Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rio Tinto Group 0 4 4 0 2.50 Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.3% of Rio Tinto Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Augusta Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rio Tinto Group and Augusta Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rio Tinto Group N/A N/A N/A Augusta Gold N/A -4.43% -2.20%

Summary

Rio Tinto Group beats Augusta Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting. The Copper segment engages in mining and refining of copper, gold, silver, molybdenum, and other by-products and exploration activities. The Minerals segment is involved in mining and processing of borates, titanium dioxide feedstock, and iron concentrate and pellets; diamond mining, sorting, and marketing; and development projects for battery materials, such as lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines; and refineries, smelters, processing plants and power, and shipping facilities. Rio Tinto Group was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. It holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project consists of 734 unpatented lode mining claims and mill site claims, and 87 patented mining claims located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project comprises 123 unpatented Bureau of Land Management (BLM) placer and lode mining claims, and six patented placer mining claims covering approximately 2,333 acres located in Nye County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

