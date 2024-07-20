Head-To-Head Review: Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) vs. Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) and Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Geron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcutis Biotherapeutics $59.61 million 18.93 -$262.14 million ($2.93) -3.33 Geron $240,000.00 11,368.33 -$184.13 million ($0.35) -13.14

Geron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcutis Biotherapeutics. Geron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcutis Biotherapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

73.7% of Geron shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Geron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Geron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcutis Biotherapeutics 0 2 6 0 2.75 Geron 0 1 6 0 2.86

Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.57, suggesting a potential upside of 141.76%. Geron has a consensus target price of $6.93, suggesting a potential upside of 50.62%. Given Arcutis Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcutis Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Geron.

Volatility and Risk

Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geron has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Geron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcutis Biotherapeutics -204.35% -197.28% -60.67% Geron -38,730.00% -68.16% -47.26%

Summary

Geron beats Arcutis Biotherapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company is also developing ARQ-154, a topical ZORYVE for the treatment of scalp and body psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis; ARQ-252, a selective topical janus kinase type 1 inhibitor for hand eczema and vitiligo; ARQ-255, a topical JAK1 inhibitor for alopecia areata; and ARQ-234, a CD200R fusion protein for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Arcutis, Inc. and changed its name to Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

