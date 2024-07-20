HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 296 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $979,890,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 757.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,303,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,191,000 after buying an additional 3,801,910 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth about $207,850,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,581,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,367,000 after buying an additional 2,018,375 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.68 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Featured Stories

