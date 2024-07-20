HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,998,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,168,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,284,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,067 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789,411 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,562 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $1,049,089,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shopify Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,686,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,793,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.30.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

