HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 113 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

XBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,348,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,476,560. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.80 and a 1-year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.