HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 303.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in American International Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 1,932,609 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $56,432,182.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 292,271,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,534,313,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

American International Group Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE AIG traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,045,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,015. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.16. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.02 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

