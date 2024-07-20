HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $167,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,421,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in KeyCorp by 26,297.7% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after buying an additional 2,698,403 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in KeyCorp by 11,813.2% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,289,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after buying an additional 2,270,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,598,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,292,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,255,816. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

