HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,151 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.63. 4,603,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,792. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.27. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

