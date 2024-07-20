HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTES traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,658. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $101.62.

About Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.