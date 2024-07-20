HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $398,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planning Directions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after purchasing an additional 465,847 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.59. 263,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,188. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $197.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

