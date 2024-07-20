HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 603 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth about $120,746,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 944,161 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3,383.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 720,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,209 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 438,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Fortinet Price Performance

Fortinet stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. 8,563,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,148,233. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $79.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,913 shares of company stock worth $5,608,349. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.