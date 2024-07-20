HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires 569 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 511,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,494,000 after acquiring an additional 94,439 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEHC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

In other news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEHC stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.44. 2,428,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,324. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

