Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of Hamilton Lane worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 249.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,143,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,682,000 after buying an additional 816,102 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 799,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,678,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $43,195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth about $22,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.89. The company had a trading volume of 261,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,654. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.85.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

