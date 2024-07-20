HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Trading 1% Higher

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $125.00 and last traded at $125.00. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.75.

HAL Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average of $128.54.

About HAL Trust

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, operates through multi-sectors in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Unquoted, Quoted Minority Interests, Real Estates, and Liquid Portfolio segments. It engages in production of composite panels; residential construction, utility construction, project development, and renovation activities; supply of timber products and building materials; and develop, distributes, and e-commerce computer gaming equipment.

