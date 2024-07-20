GYEN (GYEN) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One GYEN token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $33.51 million and approximately $712.80 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com. GYEN’s official message board is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GYEN

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

