Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.70

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.
Greencore Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.15.
About Greencore Group
Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.
