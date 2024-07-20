Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Trims Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,049,310 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,473,811,000 after buying an additional 599,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,684,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in McDonald’s by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,347,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,178,474,000 after buying an additional 987,099 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 141,160.9% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,664,521,000 after buying an additional 5,609,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,425,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,589,073,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Guggenheim reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,467,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,969. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market capitalization of $185.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.27 and its 200 day moving average is $275.13.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.