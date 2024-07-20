Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 80 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,102,206. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock traded down $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,178,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day moving average is $144.43. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $159.75.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

