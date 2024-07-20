Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 6,417 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,417 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,561,055,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 400.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $114,953,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,752,000 after buying an additional 1,528,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,752,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,712,420. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.13 and a 200-day moving average of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

