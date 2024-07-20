Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 49 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TopBuild by 4,820.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 8,850.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,983,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in TopBuild by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 376,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,993,000 after purchasing an additional 130,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total value of $2,018,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,054,920.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,994. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $447.75. The stock had a trading volume of 165,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,684. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $217.08 and a twelve month high of $470.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.60.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $529.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.89.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

