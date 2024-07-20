Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.46.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX stock traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.60.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 83.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $2,454,755.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $670,452.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total transaction of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,869 shares of company stock valued at $15,870,933. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

