Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases New Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OMC stock traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $91.02. 1,654,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $98.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 37.86%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.