Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $733,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Chubb from $297.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CB stock traded down $7.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,759,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,853. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $194.37 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.69 and a 200 day moving average of $252.15.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

