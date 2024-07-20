Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $611,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,301,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,277,000.

NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.82 on Friday. 300,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,028. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.41 and a 1-year high of $59.94.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

