Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in KLA by 130.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in KLA by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $3,028,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,211 shares in the company, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC traded down $24.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $762.55. The company had a trading volume of 918,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $805.03 and its 200-day moving average is $707.70. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $440.15 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.65.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

