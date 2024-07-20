Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 5.8% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 42,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 656,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,987,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $475.24. The company had a trading volume of 41,959,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,274,848. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $472.66 and a 200-day moving average of $444.98.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.