Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $1.46 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

J traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.89. 325,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $120.71 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.84.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on J. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair downgraded Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Jacobs Solutions

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total value of $976,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 541,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $976,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 541,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,450,871.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 231,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.