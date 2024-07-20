Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,295,000 after buying an additional 233,546 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 853,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,279 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,966,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,193,000 after acquiring an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $73.81. 333,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,896. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $85.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.17.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

