Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

Intel Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.98. 69,264,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,048,316. The stock has a market cap of $140.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.