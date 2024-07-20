Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Grows Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 1.2% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 15,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 90,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 26,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 646.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.77.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE WMB traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $44.00. 8,857,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,522,798. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.49 and a one year high of $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

