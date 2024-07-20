Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Decreases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,269 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.04.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.43. 2,739,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.60. The company has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.