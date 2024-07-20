Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.6% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 2.14% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $10,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSSC. Financial Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,672,000. McCarthy & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,713,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,608,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,705,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after buying an additional 73,476 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,314. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.28 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day moving average of $63.16. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $70.43.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

