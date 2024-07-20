Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 63 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 13.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 12.3% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,989,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 14.5% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,280,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.13.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.1 %

MA stock traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $443.69. 2,091,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,489,644. The company has a market cap of $412.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,095.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.46, for a total transaction of $49,863,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,215,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,472,114,797.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.23, for a total value of $134,169.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,095.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,052,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,377,797,220 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

