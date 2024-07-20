Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 489 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,068. The firm has a market cap of $213.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $436.08 and a 200 day moving average of $436.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.25.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

