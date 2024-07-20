Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires 195 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 645,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,867,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.75.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.33. 1,550,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,517. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.09 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

