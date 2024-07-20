Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Shares Down 1.6%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 17,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 39,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Separately, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$0.65 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.
