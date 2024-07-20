Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE AUMN opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.26. Golden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. Analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

