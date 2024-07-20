GM Advisory Group LLC Invests $219,000 in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BDT Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,953,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $19,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,999,000 after purchasing an additional 499,162 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 26.3% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 565,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 117,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,369,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,875,835. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

