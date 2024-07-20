GM Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 486 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 486 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,018,500 shares of company stock valued at $34,342,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $484.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,032,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,821. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $509.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $463.11 and its 200-day moving average is $420.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.86%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

