Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF) Trading Down 0.9%

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.39 and last traded at $34.45. 7,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 7,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $126.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (NYSEARCA:ONOF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 261,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 7.08% of Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF

The Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF (ONOF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index that allocates 100% of the portfolio to US equities or short-term Treasurys based on four market indicators. ONOF was launched on Jan 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

